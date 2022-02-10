Raymond Henry, Sr., 80, of Union, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on February 9, 2022. Raymond was a lifelong resident of New Jersey and was a veteran who served in the Navy.

He is predeceased by his mother. Winifred Henry and his father, Raymond Henry.

He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Henry and Joan Shreiner, both of Union, NJ. His children Denise Hanus, Raymond Henry, Jr., his grandsons, Nicholas Henry and Anthony Hanus all of Edison, NJ, and his granddaughter, Gina Hanus of Nashville, Tennessee, nieces and nephews.

A private service was held at McCracken Funeral Home in Union, NJ. He was laid to rest at Hollywood Cemetery in Union.