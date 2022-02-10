Natalie F. Sage, 98, of Cranford, NJ, passed away Sunday, February 2, at Overlook Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Natalie was born on March 2, 1923, in Bayonne, NJ to the late Dora and Harris Fisher.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, M. Bernard Sage. She is survived by her daughters Mara and Amy (Howard), grandchildren Dana (Shawn) and Adam (Jennifer) and great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Charles.

Natalie was a WWII U.S. Army veteran. She served as a Second Lt. in the Army Nursing Corps, specializing in treating severely burned soldiers who were shipped home. She was awarded the American Campaign Medal and WWII Victory medal.

She will be buried at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. A memorial service will be held at later date at the convenience of the family.