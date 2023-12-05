Mrs. Karen Dobbs of Stonewall passed away on Friday, December 1st at the age of 62 years.

Karen Connolly Dobbs was born on October 7th, 1961 in Kearny, New Jersey to James Patrick and Marleen Wentzel Connolly

Karen was a Villanova university graduate and lifelong fan of Villanova Mens basketball.

She graduated Villanova with a degree in nursing and practiced as a nurse since 1983. Most recently as the school nurse at the Eisenhower Middle in San Antonio, TX school for 13 years. She served as the band nurse for Ronald Regan High School in San Antonio for 8 consecutive years. Karen’s passions were her children and their pets – both dogs and horses.

She married Chris Dobbs on October 20th, 1990 in Roselle Park, New Jersey

Karen is survived by her husband: Christopher Dobbs of Stonewall, two daughters, one son and one son-in-law: Erin Mary Dobbs of Washington, D.C.

Brigid Claire Dobbs of Houston, Seamus Patrick Dobbs of San Antonio, Texas, August Burl Williams of Houston. Mother: Marlene Connolly of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Three sisters: Theresa and Donnie Casky of Winter Gardens, Florida, Colleen and Steven Krumm of Port Charlotte, Florida, Janet Fenton of Virginia Beach, Virginia

She is preceded in death by her father: James Patrick Connolly

There will be a visitation on Friday, December 8th in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Stonewall from 1 to 2 P.M. with the Mass of Resurrection at 2 P.M.

Graveside services and interment will follow in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery, Stonewall.

The Dobbs family will host a Celebration of Karen’s Life at the Albert Dance Hall in Stonewall, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to American Brain Foundation

https://everloved.com/life-of/karen-dobbs/donate/?flow=202

Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com