Michael Scott Bartlein

Born 3/1/1950 Died 9/22/2024.

Michael was a lover of the arts and was devoted to his craft. He was a proud member of the I.A.T.S.E Local 21 since 1997. Michael spent the last 27 years at the Papermill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ in various positions, most recently the Stage Left Carpenter. Michael’s proudest professional moment was in 2016 when the Playhouse was the recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award.

He is survived by his sisters Cynthia Hoeft (John) and Debra Riekkoff (Richard) and several nieces and nephews. Memorials to the Lupus Foundation of America, Wisconsin Chapter (www.lupuswi.org).