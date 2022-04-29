Michael S. Polashock

Michael (Mike) Joseph Stephen Polashock, age 89, joined his Lord and Savior on April 28, 2022 surrounded by family.

Born in Bayonne, New Jersey to Michael Eugene Polashock and Catherine Conko Polashock, Mike grew up in Linden, New Jersey and attended St. Benedict Catholic School in Newark and Newark College of Engineering. He graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and went to work for Chemical Construction Corporation in Linden. In August, 1955, he enlisted in the United States Army. He completed basic training at Ft. Dix, then attended Officer Candidate School, graduating as 2nd Lieutenant. He completed Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Georgia, qualifying as Jumpmaster. He then attended Chemical, Biological and Radiological training, and upon completion, was assigned to the Chemical Corps. While there, he was promoted to 1st Lieutenant and Company Commander.

He returned to civilian life as a chemical engineer, returning to Chemical Construction Corporation in North Brunswick, New Jersey. In 1959, he accepted a position at General Aniline & Film (GAF) in Calvert City, Kentucky. He met and married Elizabeth (Betty) McGowan of Paducah, Kentucky in 1960, where they lived until her passing in 2020.

After a 27 year career at GAF, Mike began work at Paducah Community College in 1986 as Business & Industry liaison, meeting with local businesses, assessing local current workforce needs and helping to develop curriculum to meet those needs. He also headed the construction of the Engineering College and was the Manager of Safety and Construction until his retirement in 1998.

Mike was active in his church and community. He was active in Toastmasters and local civic organizations. He served as a member and president of the School Board at St. Thomas More and St. Mary High School, where his children attended school. He received the Kentucky Colonel award in 2002. An avid believer in giving back, Mike also volunteered for several years in a mentorship program for students, with SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives), and was named Volunteer of the year in 2008 for RSVP (Retired Seniors Volunteer Program).

He and Betty enjoyed traveling the country. They also entertained often and enjoyed playing bridge, and attended St. Mary dinner dances and fundraisers. He served in many capacities at St. Thomas More parish, including as a Eucharistic minister, on Parish Council, and the Building Committee. He and Betty attended the Paducah Market House Theater regularly, and they were supporters of the local Symphony. He was a member of a men’s group in his church for more than 20 years.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kathleen Elizabeth Polashock, sister Catherine Polashock Unger, and wife, Betty Polashock. He is survived by his children, Marian Dunkerley (Wayne); Margaret Orton (Mike) and Greg Polashock, and by his grandchildren, Mallory, Theo, and Michael.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Father Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah on Blandville Road.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Disabled American Veterans https://secure.dav.org/Donate; or Community Kitchen of Paducah at 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.

You may leave a message of condolence and share a “Hug from home” at www.milnerandor.com.