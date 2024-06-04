Margo L. Strupp, 81, of Milwaukie, OR., and formerly of Summit, N.J., passed away on May 18 at a resident care facility in Milwaukie after a short illness.

Born Margo Louise Snyder in La Crosse, WI., the third of four children to Leo and Margaret Snyder, Mrs. Strupp graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse and Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI.

Margo spent a lifetime in service to others both through charitable and religious organizations, as well as being a loving and caring mother to her five sons and grandmother to her seven grandchildren.

She served as a homemaker and in many full-time and part-time occupations, including a nursery school teacher, substitute teacher, in various retail positions, and as a home health aide.

A devout member of the Catholic Church, Margo served in a number of volunteer capacities for St. Teresa of Avila Church in Summit, N.J., for several decades. Among those roles as a religious instructor for public school students, supporter of a local program to aid unwed mothers, and a co-founder of the church’s Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.

Margo also donated time and funds to St. Joseph’s Social Service Center in Elizabeth, N.J., and was a Christian Children’s Fund sponsor for more than 50 years, as well as a strong supporter of New Jersey Right to Life.

An avid reader, Margo took great joy in books, newspapers and other periodicals to keep up with current events. She also enjoyed listening to music and visiting nature gardens and art museums.

Margo enjoyed cooking meals for her family, reading to her children and caring for her grandchildren.

She was a loving parent who offered affectionate support through kind words, hugs and generosity, while strangers and acquaintances would often benefit from her generosity and help toward anyone in need.

Margo spent many hours volunteering for her sons’ school activities and attending their sporting and other events, including serving as a Cub Scout den mother.

She would give her time generously to her family in many forms, including transporting them to concerts, museums, educational events and professional sports, as well as driving each summer to family gatherings hundreds of miles away.

Margo spent her last 9 years living near family in the Portland, OR., area. For the last six years she was lovingly and compassionately cared for by Ada and Adrian Sandu, of Milwaukie, OR.

She will be remembered by all who knew her for her devout faith, her sense of humor, her deep belief in service, and her kind and caring presence.

Mrs. Strupp is predeceased by her husband, James. J. Strupp, and her daughter-in law, Gladys Strupp. She is survived by two sisters; Sharon Cochran of Normal, IL., and Kay Gajewski of Anchorage, AK; one brother, Steve Snyder, of La Crosse, WI.; and five sons, Peter (Lila) of Warsaw, Poland; Joseph (Claire) of Asbury Park, N.J.; James (Amber) of Portland, OR.; Patrick of Pace, FL.; and Michael (Bonnie) of Lake Forest, IL., and seven grandchildren: Cloey, Cole, Jamie, Marigold, Marysia, Ola, and Sean.

A memorial service is to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Summit. Mrs. Strupp is to be cremated as per her wishes and interred in St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Cemetery.