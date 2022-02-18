Lisa Dimondi, 46, of Linden, NJ born on March 25th, 1975 entered into eternal rest on January 6th , 2022.

Lisa was full of compassion, character, and love. Everyone that has had the pleasure to meet her loved her. She is survived by her four children, daughter of 28, her 3 sons of 25, 18, & 15, along with her husband Timothy Dimondi. She will be tremendously missed by her extended family and friends. May

she rest in peace.