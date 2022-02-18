Lisa Dimondi, 46, of Linden, NJ born on March 25th, 1975 entered into eternal rest on January 6th , 2022.
Lisa was full of compassion, character, and love. Everyone that has had the pleasure to meet her loved her. She is survived by her four children, daughter of 28, her 3 sons of 25, 18, & 15, along with her husband Timothy Dimondi. She will be tremendously missed by her extended family and friends. May
she rest in peace.
Lisa Dimondi, 46, of Linden, NJ born on March 25th, 1975 entered into eternal rest on January 6th , 2022.
COMMENTS