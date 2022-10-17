Lineda Green, 52, of Union, NJ, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ.

Born August 1, 1970 in Haiti, she was a daughter of Marie Arius and the late Bernier Joseph Arius. On May 28, 1997, she married Darryl Green and together they celebrated 25 years of marriage.

Lineda completed her BSN at the College of Saint Elizabeth. She worked as a RN Clinical Reviewer for Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield for 4 years, prior to that she worked as a RN on the Orthopedic Surgery unit at Hackensack University Medical Center for over 15 years. She was a member of New Apostolic Church.

Lineda enjoyed traveling and photography as well as exploring different exotic cuisine with her loved ones. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends and watching football, particularly her favorite team, the Patriots. Lineda’s passion included interior decorating especially for the fall, which was her favorite season, and Christmas and New Year gatherings.

In addition to her mother and husband, Lineda is survived by her two children, Najma and Aaron Green; three brothers, Phiteau Arius, Joseph B. Arius, Ben Arius; four sisters, Betty St. Fleur, Marie Ann Louis, Masha Arius-Itedjere, Annassa Arius, and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and in-laws. Lineda touched everyone she knew with unconditional love and compassion.

Memorial service will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 6:30pm at New Apostolic Church located at 819 Edwards Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054.

The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, S. Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.