JOSEPHINE WALSH

Josephine T. Walsh, 97 of Kenilworth passed away peacefully at Sunrise at Marlboro in her 97th year.

Josephine was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and was a lifelong resident of Kenilworth.

She worked for Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator and an Administrative Clerk at David Brierley before marriage.

Mrs. Walsh was a parishioner of Saint Theresa’s R. C. Church and was a former member of it’s Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Kenilworth Senior Citizens. She loved Line Dancing with the Seniors and also enjoyed traveling.

Josephine was predeceased by her beloved husband Andrew J. Walsh on December 13, 1991.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted children her daughter Joanne Walsh and her son Robert “Bob” Walsh and his wife Kimberly, her loving grandchildren Austin, Baron and Christian Walsh and her Niece and Nephews John and Mark Muroski and Karen Andornetto.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend funeral services to be held on Monday January 8 from 2-4 pm at the Opacity Funeral Home 511 Washington Avenue at 21st Street Kenilworth.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday January 9, 2024 at St Theresa’s R.C. Church at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth