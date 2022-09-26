Joan F. Schreiner, age 89, of Union, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Joan was born July 14, 1933 in Newark, New Jersey.

Joan worked at Hofbrau in Union for sometime then Joan went on to waitress and bartend for many years at The Laurel in Union. In her last position Joan worked as the assistant manager at Dollar Tree Union until her retirement.

Joan is predeceased by her Husband Robert Schreiner, Sons; Darren Schreiner and Francis Hoffman, Brother Raymond Henry and Grand son Daniel Hoffman.

Joan is survived by her Sister, Barbara Henry, Children Eugene Hoffman, Thomas Hoffman, Catherine Hoffman-Shulack, Donna Hoffman-Rohm, 8 grand children, 6 great grand children, and her beloved Dachshund Cleo.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan’s name to St. Jude children’s research hospital.

A visitation for Joan will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at McCracken Funeral Home, 1500 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083. Following the visitation will be a graveside service at 1:30 PM at Hollywood Memorial Park, 1500 Stuyvesant Ave, Union, New Jersey 07083.