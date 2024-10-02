Janet Margaret Yascko was born as Janet Margaret Cuccia on November 3, 1936. She resided in Cranford, New Jersey, and worked at Woolworth’s where she met her husband William “Bill” Yascko. They married in 1962 and commenced a whirlwind life together growing and raising a family of seven children, while moving house every few years throughout the mid-Atlantic for Bill’s retail management career. Janet and Bill moved to Salisbury, MD in 1980 where they would reside for the next 44 years.

Upon moving to Salisbury, Janet began her career as a travel agent. She loved interacting with colleagues and helping customers. And she used her employee discount at Boscovs to score Christmas gifts for her entire extended family; she had a knack for perfectly nailing one’s shirt size and personal style. It was often hypothesized by the family that she worked only for the social aspect, to buy Christmas gifts, and to donate to charity. In her own words, Janet loved life, family, and music. She was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner at St. Francis de Sales in Salisbury, MD. Her home was filled with religious icons, as well as the drinks, snacks and treats most preferred by her grandchildren. The fridge was always filled with leftovers—old cooking habits for a family of nine stick. All were welcome and well fed in her home, as long as you didn’t whistle, because according to her it made the Virgin Mary cry.

Janet passed peacefully on September 30, 2024, in Delmar, Maryland, having enjoyed the company of all her children and most of her grandchildren (and some great grandchildren) over the past couple weeks of her journey to the next life.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, brother, and parents. She leaves behind her husband William “Bill” Yascko; children Joan Tucker (Gerry), Michelle Kidwell (Brad), Margaret Baker (Todd), Donna Yascko, Cynthia Jones (Rob), Laura Burleson (Michael), and William Yascko (Marie); 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and counting.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:30 PM on Friday, October 4, 2024, in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD 21801. Visitation will be from 3:30 – 4:30 PM in the church.

Arrangements are in care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to leave condolences for the family.