Horst Ressdorf, 81, Springfield, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023 with his wife and son, Robin by his side. Horst was born in Wiesbaden, Germany in 1941 and moved to the states in 1950, settling in the Roselle Park-Livingston, New Jersey area, near other members of his mother’s family. He attended Livingston High School and was a 1963 graduate of Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Horst enlisted in the Army in 1963 and in 1965 was commissioned an Officer in the Medical Service Corps. His initial assignments were as an Administrative Officer at WRAIR (Walker Reed Army Institute of Research) and later the Army Surgeon General’s office.

From 1968-1970, Horst attended Virginia Commonwealth University earning a Master’s in Social Work. His first overseas assignment was in 1971, where he was assigned to Fifth Field Army Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

Horst retired from the military in 1984, settling in Springfield, MO and for a few years he worked for Park Central Hospital, which became Lakeland and later Springfield Regional Center.

In his retirement, Horst enjoyed all things automotive, collecting cars, driving cars, restoring cars, and participating in Porsche Club activities with his 911. His last two cars he restored were a 1955 Willy Jeep and a 1963 Ford Falcon.

In addition to his parents, Horst was preceded in death by his son, Hans Erik Ressdorf and his daughter, Renata Hannelore Ressdorf.

Horst is survived by his wife, Patricia Ressdorf; son, Robin Dieter Ressdorf and his wife, Patty; and several grandchildren and their families.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Graveside services with full military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 South Southwood, Springfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, PO BOX 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org.