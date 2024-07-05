Edwin J. Troeller, 98, of Orefield, PA, formerly of Elizabeth, NJ, died Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital – Allentown campus.

He was the husband of Gloria M. (McCloskey) Troeller to whom he had been married 74 years. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, November 23, 1925, Edwin was the son of the late Edwin J. Troeller, Sr. and Sarah (Quinn) Troeller. He was employed as a mechanic in the Public Works Department, Westfield, NJ for 22 years before retiring. Edwin was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Gloria; children Barry Troeller, AKA Ryan Michaels of Los Angeles, CA, Christopher Troeller (Diane) of Newburgh, NY, Terry Troeller (Mary) of Conway, SC, Laura Lynn Troeller-Krajcik of Lansford, Donna Troeller of Orefield; grandchildren, Sarah, Russell, James, John, Samantha, Christian; predeceased by a daughter, Ellen Troeller and brothers, Bill, Francis, Charles, and Robert.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 am. – 11:00 am. at the church. Private interment will take place at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery, Colonia, NJ. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements.