Dolores Mason Ginsberg, 93, formerly of Duluth, passed away on Tuesday September 5, 2023, in St. John’s Hospital, Maplewood, MN. She was born in Virginia, MN on December 16, 1929, to Bruno and Wanda Meizo. Dolores graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing, the College of St. Scholastica as a Nurse Anesthetist, and she obtained a Master of Education from St. Scholastica. She had worked as an RNA and Chief Anesthetist at St. Mary’s until early retirement. After retirement she went back to work as an RN at Miller Dwan Hospital for several years. Dolores enjoyed reading, gardening, painting, and making collages, and traveling with her husband and kids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mason, and thirteen brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children Abbi Ginsberg and Daniel (Susan) Ginsberg, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services were held. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.