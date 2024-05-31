Carolyn Goff of Chestertown, MD passed away on May 22, 2024 at the age of 82, at Heron Point, Chestertown, Maryland.

She was born in New York, NY. She graduated from Florida Southern College with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She was working as a teacher when she met Myron, her husband of 58 years.

For many years, while living in NJ, she was a member of the Liberty Corner Presbyterian Church and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. In 2007, Carolyn and Myron moved to Heron Point in Chestertown, MD, where she became a very active member of the community. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and traveling. She loved her family dearly.

She is survived by her husband; daughter, Kimberly Goff; son, Brian Goff; four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Heron Point’s Wesley Hall at 11:00 am, June 22.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Carolyn’s favorite charity, the Kent County Community Food Pantry, PO Box 346, Chestertown MD, 21620.