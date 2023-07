Brad Mitchell, 48 years of age, passed away on April 23, 2023.

He was born on July 09, 1974 to Father Alfred Mitchell and Mother Esther Banks Lundy. He was raised by Step Father John Lundy and Esther Banks Lundy (Both laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery in which Brad was also laid to rest on June 5, 2023).

Brad was a science teacher at West Orange High School from 2005 to 2023.