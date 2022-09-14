Barbara Gaffney Demarest passed from this world peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 18, 2022. Barb was born on November 18, 1944, in Elizabeth N.J.

She grew up in Cranford N.J. and graduated from Cranford High School in 1962. She also graduated from Elizabeth General Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned her certification as a Registered Nurse. In 1966 she married Fred R. Demarest, and they have two children, Jaki and Fred J. Demarest. While living in N.J. she worked at the Solomon Schechter Day School as the school nurse, soccer and cheerleading coach.

In 1993, Barb and Fred moved to Baton Rouge LA, where Barb worked first as a nurse educator for Delta College, then as a nursing supervisor and educator at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales. She was a member of the Baton Rouge Red Hat Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clara and Bernard Gaffney of Cranford NJ. She is survived by her husband Fred R. Demarest, daughter Jaki Demarest and her fiancé Alan Duda, son Fred J. Demarest and his wife Doreen Demarest, and their children Sienna, Avery and Sophie Demarest. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Gaffney of Cranford, N.J.

Barbara was a wonderful, loving wife and dedicated mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a gifted healer and teacher, and a fierce friend. She was loved by all who knew her.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday Sept. 24 from 1pm to 3pm at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Cranford NJ. A short service will be held in the Church

starting at 1pm followed by a reception in Sherlock Hall behind the Church with light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pinnacle Hospice of Baton Rouge, LA.