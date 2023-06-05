Anne F. Lipscomb –

September 16, 1955 to May 17, 2023

Anne passed away at the age of 67 in Vero Beach, Florida after a courageous battle with complications from a stroke. She is predeceased by her parents Charles Stuart Lipscomb and Mary Louise Lipscomb and sisters Mary Catherine Lipscomb and Deborah Rathbone Lipscomb.

Anne grew up in Summit, New Jersey and graduated with the Summit High School Class of 1973. She went on to Pine Manor College in the Boston, Massachusetts area, where she made her home for many years before moving south to Alexandria, Virginia and then eventually to Vero Beach with her partner and friend Michael Mosner with whom she lived for 36 years.

Anne was a gifted photographer, always carrying her camera and taking photos of family and friends and then gifting them with albums of her work. She was thoughtful, loving, and generous beyond measure, and always took the time to make personalized presents (like calendars and photo mugs), not to mention her trademark pumpkin bread, for loved ones. Anne delighted in making people laugh with her witty sarcasm and left an impression everywhere she went. She adored animals and was especially fond of her dogs. She was a caretaker to her beloved GrandMary and her mother, and she cherished family get-togethers with her aunts, uncles, and many cousins at the family home in Vero Beach.

Anne’s wish would be for donations to be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Bethesda, Maryland,

https://www.cff.org/give-monthly.