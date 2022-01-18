Anna Catherine Russo (formerly Anna Mock), 95 of Union, NJ passed away peacefully at her home on January 14, 2022.

She was born on October 13, 1926 in Altoona, PA to the late Aida & Earl Mock, Sr. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Earl Mock, Jr. and James Mock.

Anna was united in marriage to Anthony E. Russo, the former New Jersey State Senator and long-time Mayor of Union, NJ, on July 13, 1957 in Phillipsburg, NJ. Anna devoted her whole life to her loving family. She raised three wonderful children and enjoyed spending most of her time with her five loving grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony, her daughter, Bonnie Ann Piparo and son-in-law Daniel Piparo, her son Raymond Russo and former daughter-in -law Maria Russo, her son Gary Russo and daughter-in-law Jackie Russo, as well as five loving grandchildren; Daniel Raymond Stankus, Analisa Jane Stankus, Kelsey Marie Russo, Matthew Raymond Russo, and predeceased by her late grandson Anthony Wayne Russo.

Anna always enjoyed hosting family parties and preparing holiday meals for the extended family. In more recent years she always looked forward to her weekly manicures and luncheons with her daughter Bonnie and granddaughter Analisa, as well as her annual shopping excursions with her granddaughters Kelsey and Analisa. From time to time, she also enjoyed great satisfaction by quietly “slipping a few extra dollars” to her two grandsons, Daniel and Matthew, for gasoline or to buy a new videogame. And she always held a special place in her heart for her late grandson Anthony and her late nephew Wayne, proudly displaying each of their pictures on a pendant which she wore daily.

An avid New York Yankees fan, Anna never missed a Yankees game on television, and would have adopted Derek Jeter if it would have been permissible by law.

As per Anna’s wishes, funeral services will be privately held and honored by family members only. Donations can be made in Anna’s name to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org