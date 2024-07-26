YMCA holding open houses at end of July

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA will be hosting a Community Open House event July 26-29, inviting local individuals and families to visit multiple locations and “Find Your Summer, Find Your Passion, Find Your Y.”

Events hosted at The Gateway Family YMCA branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union include swimming, basketball, soccer, family activities and group exercise programs like Yoga and Zumba.

In addition, the YMCA is offering a $0 Joiner Fee Special for all family membership using code JU24 online at www.tgfymca.org/join-the-Y or in person July 26-29. Full event details and schedules are available at www.tgfymca.org/events.

“At The Gateway Family YMCA, our supportive community will inspire you to find your inner strength, achieve your goals and expand your health in spirit, mind and body,” said Melynda A. Disla, president and CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are anchored in 17 communities in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County and are committed to support everyone with educational and social opportunities, community service, diverse, equitable and innovative programming.”

As part of the July Open House, The Gateway Family YMCA will be hosting a Community Health Fair with vaccination, health, chronic disease management and wellness information, along with local partners and in coordination with Shaping Eastern Union County, Shaping Elizabeth, Shaping Rahway and Shaping Union.

“At the Y, we intentionally provide opportunities to connect with new people, develop new skills and explore new interests,” said Rodger D. Koerber, executive vice president/chief operating officer. “Our commitment to digital innovation includes 24-hour virtual access for our members through YMCA360, including virtual seminars and programming from over 100 YMCAs across the country, in addition to in-person opportunities.” A virtual program open house is also available to remove barriers across the community.

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch at 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch at 732-388-0057 or the Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch at 908-349-9622.