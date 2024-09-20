YMCA Esports competitive team available for grades 6-12

ELIZABETH, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA announced tryout dates for the AscendancY Esports team on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 12, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch, 135 Madison Ave., Elizabeth.

Students in grades 6-12 who reside in Elizabeth are invited to join the Competitive Esports Team at the free Rocket League tryout. For students who make the team, a complimentary community membership will be provided.

“The AscendancY Esports Team is a unique opportunity for student gamers in Elizabeth to excel, build their skills and support their teammates,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are especially thankful to our partner, The Loyalty Foundation, for assisting us in making this competitive Esports Team possible.”’

The AscendancY Esports Team at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch is a competitive video gaming league for individuals in grades 6-12 with a passion and commitment to weekly practice sessions and competitions. Individuals interested in trying out for the competitive team or non-competitive roles should contact Rafael Cano at 908-355-9622 or [email protected].

Photo Courtesy of Colleen Clayton