YMCA celebrates Anti-Hunger All Stars during Hunger Action Month

ELIZABETH, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA recognized Anti-Hunger All Stars during Hunger Action Month to highlight programs, services and individuals who work to ensure everyone has access to healthy meals and nourishment. Members of the YMCA’s Staff Team including Mickey, who supports the Dudley House Veterans’ Transitional Housing Team in Plainfield; Monique, who supports Madison House temporary housing for female heads of household and their children in Elizabeth; Susan, who supports WISE Community Services; and Lisa, who supports Y Child Care services, were highlighted on social media and throughout the Y branches to bring awareness to food insecurity and anti-hunger services provided by the Y.

“During Hunger Action Month, we bring awareness to the fact that food insecurity is an unfortunate circumstance that many people in our community face each and every day,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are proud of our staff team and their tireless efforts and commitment to support all.”

According to Feeding America, there are 53,600 individuals facing food insecurity in Union County, NJ and 79,630 in Middlesex County. In fact, 18.5% of children in Union County and 10.3% of children in Middlesex County face food insecurity, a staggering statistic shared at feedingamerica.org.

“When children are hungry, they can’t focus on their schoolwork and are vulnerable to poor health and stunted development,” said Lisa Yanez, senior director of Child Development, Youth Development Branch. “At the Y, our commitment extends beyond the children in our classrooms and programs, to include their family and our local community.”

At The Gateway Family YMCA, through programs such as Residential Housing – for emergency, transitional, supportive, affordable and veterans housing; WISE Community Services – for older adults with Alzheimer’s, dementia, mild cognitive impairment or functional challenges, their caregivers and families; Child Care – for infant through middle school and their working families; and member and senior social outreach, the Y provides more than just food, they provide companionship, empathy and an opportunity to change lives.

“Through our programs and through the dedication of our staff and volunteers, we are committed to ensuring that every individual has access to healthy meals and snacks all year long,” said Rodger D. Koerber, executive vice president/chief operating officer.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton