Work on David Brearley addition marks exciting point in Kenilworth school construction

KENILWORTH, NJ — Construction is underway on the David Brearley Middle-High School addition, the last and most significant referendum project for Kenilworth Public Schools.

Voters approved an October 2022 bond referendum to fund building projects enhancing athletics, academics and the arts at David Brearley and Harding Elementary School.

Many of the projects have community benefits, such as the new synthetic turf field and the track, where residents often take walks. Visitors also will be welcome to enjoy performances at renovated Harding and David Brearley auditoriums. David Brearley recently installed auditorium seats, refinished the stage and replaced the ceiling for aesthetic and acoustical benefits. The renovated auditorium will host its first event – David Brearley’s Winter Concert – on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Work to renovate Harding’s 100-year-old auditorium continues.

David Brearley’s existing main entrance, which is not a part of the addition, also received an upgrade that enhances security.

The David Brearley expansion will support the transition of sixth-graders to the building in September 2025. Added instructional space will enhance innovative learning opportunities for middle and high school students. Construction on the project should wrap up by July 1.

Other referendum projects include energy-efficient HVAC upgrades to support healthier, safer school environments, new fencing and upgrades to the baseball and softball fields.

“We are now watching the progress that we have all worked toward over many years as a community,” said Superintendent Jeremy Davies.

=“It will be even more exciting to see our students thrive in their updated learning environments.”

The addition at David Brearley will allow Harding more space for the needs of prekindergartners through fifth-graders, as sixth-graders shift to their new school. The David Brearley expansion and renovations, including the conversion of an auxiliary gym into a middle school gym/cafeteria, will give middle school students their own part of the building. The addition also includes a state-of-the-art high school science wing.

For more information about the projects, visit kenilworthschools.com/referendum.

Photo Courtesy of Sheri Berkery