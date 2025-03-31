‘Woodcock Talk and Walk’ hosted at Lenape Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The American woodcock is a plump, camouflaged, adorable shorebird.

The species also known as the timberdoodle, Labrador twister, night partridge, mudbat or bog sucker, has several distinct features. It has a rotund, orange-fluff belly, long bill and short legs. It’s also recognized for its preference for damp, dense woodlands. It can be found in the eastern half of North America, including New Jersey.

Recently, experienced nature enthusiast Peter Axelrod gave a “Woodcock Talk and Walk” at Lenape Park in Cranford. He gave a PowerPoint presentation, followed by a guided outdoor experience exploring the lifestyle and behaviors of the woodcock. Twenty-one people signed up for the free event.

“They’re silent, except when they do the mating call,” said Axelrod.

He further explained that they are a shorebird, they live in the forest and are related to the sandpiper. They have a cryptic coloration, the color of leaves and large prominent eyes. And they are very plump. Their beak is 10 to 12 inches long.

“It is one strange bird,” said Axelrod. “It can be confused with Wilson’s snipe, also an average shore bird who adapted to living in the forest.”

The woodcock nest is a small shallow depression in the ground surrounded by leaves. “Males do not participate in nest building or rearing the young,” said Axelrod.

For food, woodcocks mostly eat earth worms. “They are known to eat their weight in earth worms every day,” said Axelrod.

Downed woodcocks can be found in Newark and New York City, where they crash into buildings. They are nocturnal, active at night. Shakespeare mentions 64 bird species in his writings, with 10 references to woodcocks.

When a male woodcock is ready to mate, their call is a distinctive, loud “Peent!” The sound is often heard in the spring at dusk or dawn.

After the presentation, Axelrod had the audience stand up and do the Woodcock dance, and the audience bopped around to “Tequila,” originally recorded in 1958 by The Champs.

The group then went outdoors to find woodcocks. “They fly widely, spread in a group, but not a flock,” said Axelrod. “They are prey for any hawk, owl, fox, weasel or coyote.”

There were Canadian geese and deer outside, as well as robins. Axelrod told the group about the Merlin app, which is helpful for all levels of birdwatchers. He said, “The best way to learn about birds is to go out with birders. They will take you ‘under their wing’ and teach you. Birding can be done anywhere, anytime.”

Woodcocks did come out and you could hear their mating call “Peent!”

Axelrod has studied wildlife biology and natural history interpretation. His experience includes volunteering in avian population studies, wild bird rehabilitation, habitat restoration and wildlife education. Additionally, he has led multiple birding ventures throughout New Jersey, collaborating with organizations such as the New Jersey Audubon, Friends of Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge and The Raptor Trust.

For more information about upcoming activities and programs in Union County Parks, visit: https://ucnj.org/parks-recreation/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta