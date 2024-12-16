Winter Wonderland and Holiday Village comes to Bierteumpfel Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Union residents were literally walking in a winter wonderland this past weekend.

The annual Winter Wonderland Weekend and Holiday Village took place at Bierteumpfel Park. The wonderland featured an “ice” skating rink, strolling characters and carolers, more than 60 holiday vendors, inflatables, a trackless train, Santa’s Workshop, a gingerbread house and cookie demo, live entertainment, food trucks, Santa, a marionette show, photo booths, a live nativity and much more.

Musical act Pop Goes the Holidays got the crowd in the mood for Christmas. They were the first performers on the main stage, singing songs such as “Last Christmas” and “Run Run Rudolph,” as well as pop songs. Other acts throughout the weekend included performances by Union High School Dance Team, Union Theater, Gil Lorenzo’s Orchestra, Eric Mintel Jazz Quartet, Danielle Illario and Band, M.A.D.E. Stars, Light Cube and Fire Dancer, as well as local school choirs.

There was also the tree lighting and a Reindeer Dance Party.

Inside the Gingerbread House was a puppeteer, along with Mrs. Santa Claus giving a cookie decorating demonstration. Volunteer Valeria Condo was helping Mrs. Claus. She said, “I love volunteering and giving back to the community. There’s great music. Everyone’s having a good time. Everybody comes together. Student volunteers make the holiday more special.”

Puppets that looked like gifts were called Gifts of Laughter. They told funny jokes about winter and Christmas, such as:

“What falls in the winter but doesn’t get hurt?”

“Snow!”

Sophia, 17, was also a volunteer. She said, “It’s about helping others without wanting something.” She added that her favorite part of the Winter Wonderland was the S’mores.

Jay, 15, was one of the vendors. He was selling crocheted goods and calls his business Crochet by Jay. He said he learned how to crochet when he was 13, during lock down.

Andy Lewis and Emma Qi of Naturah were selling homemade toys and watercolor kits. “Perfect for the holiday,” said Qi.

The Union Township Historical Society had a vendor table. President Barbara LaMort said, “We get to see so many people from Union and visitors enjoying the Winter Wonderland.”

Author and publisher Michelle Nelson of House of Walker was selling her books and greeting cards. She thought the Winter Wonderland was beautiful. She said, “I can’t believe the set up! I met so many different people.”

Rose Jean, of Union, was there with her 9-year-old daughter, Gabriella. She said, “I’m having fun. I’m really happy to be here.”

Gabriella said she was loving the music and the bouncy houses.

Miranda Hood, of Union, and her 9-year-old daughter, Madelyn, were roasting S’mores. “We moved from Texas,” she said. “We’re loving New Jersey. We love the community. Winter’s great. It’s so hot in Houston.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta