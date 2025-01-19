Winter Open House opens at the Caldwell Parsonage

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — The Union Township Historical Society recently invited the public to the Winter Open House at 1780s Caldwell Parsonage.

Tours were given by members of the board of trustees.

Highlights included the unveiling of a new exhibit to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, educational activities for children and a Norden bombsight used by bombardiers during World War II – presented by the Army Air Forces Historical Association.

Barbara La Mort, president of the Union Township Historical Society, said, “We’re proud to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the Army Air Forces Historical Association’s exhibit of the Norden bombsight.”

Joe Canarelli, member of the Union Township Historical Society, told guests about the winter of 1779 to 1780, when they had 4 feet of snow. He said, “That winter was so cold, the Hudson River froze over. Animals were dying. Soldiers were cold and hungry. Congress was not paying them on time.” Nevertheless, he said that George Washington was able to keep the troops together. He had to convince men that fighting for freedom was worth the fight.

“He had the Declaration of Independence read at times in camp, to remind men what they were fighting for,” Canarelli said.

Len Komar and his daughter, Kelly Komar, of the Army Air Forces Historical Association, were exhibiting the Norden bombsight. Len Komar said, “We bring out relics to educate people and remember what the greatest generation did to fight to be here. It’s an honor to be here.”

Kelly Komar said, “It (the Norden bombsight) was set up in World War II and calculated bombs, used on bigger bombs.”

Curator Anita Centeno was giving people basic information about World War II. When they learned of the anniversary of the end of World War II, they had someone make a book of veterans of World War II. “My father was the first one they picked,” she said.

Centeno’s dad, Manuel “Manny” Centeno, saved all his World War II souvenirs. They were on display and included a cake topper from his wedding. “My mother waited almost four years for him to come back from war,” said Centeno.

Kathy Arminio was volunteering in the children’s room where they had “a little bit of everything.” There were pictures of clothes, bonnets, old-fashioned games such as marbles and pick-up sticks, and jacks, which back then were made from dried knuckle bones from sheep.

Arminio was giving lessons to children who attended the open house. For example, she discussed how Colonial children were raised. “Babies were discouraged from crawling,” she said. “It was considered something animals do.”

The Parsonage had dozens of people coming and going throughout the day. It was still beautifully decorated for the holiday season.

To learn more about the Union Township Historical Society, visit: https://www.unionnjhistory.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta