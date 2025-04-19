Wild Earth Fest 2025 celebrates wildlife in Watchung Reservation Loop on April 27

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites residents and visitors of all ages to celebrate wildlife and learn about environmental conservation at Wild Earth Fest, hosted by the Trailside Nature and Science Center on Sunday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. The event has a new location this year in Union County’s scenic 2,000-plus acre Watchung Reservation in Mountainside; the location is moving from the Trailside grounds to the Loop Area.

“Wild Earth Fest raises awareness about the importance of conservation and environmental stewardship here in the Union County community and throughout the state,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “This unique event combines fun activities for all ages with hands-on learning experiences that encourage a deeper appreciation for nature. Through the interactive exhibits and expert presentations, we hope to inspire a love for the environment and a commitment to protecting it.”

Admission to Wild Earth Fest is $5 per person for 7 years and older. Children 6 years old and younger are free. No pre-registration is required. Pets are not permitted. Wild Earth Fest 2025 features special presentations with live music, great food, children’s activities and live animals. There will be many ongoing activities such as children’s crafts, a petting zoo, vendors and educational table displays throughout the event.

New this year, Dinosaurs Arise will bring the prehistoric world to life with thrilling, interactive experiences for young explorers. Whether your children are budding paleontologists or simply fascinated by dinosaurs, Wild Earth Fest visitors are in store for exciting educational activities while having a blast. Dig into discovery to unearth fossils and meet lifelike dinosaurs that interact and playful baby dinosaur puppets.

The Lizard Guys are new to Wild Earth Fest this year with educational and entertaining live animal shows. The Lizard Guys are a group of animal enthusiasts who tour New Jersey and New York giving presentations geared for children and adults alike using live animals. Get a close up look to find out where in the world these fascinating reptiles come from and what they eat.

Event highlights include a sea creature touch tank from Jenkinson’s Aquarium, a petting zoo from Swift Farms, Trash to Treasure Recycled Art, Trailside’s outreach van with a touch table and giveaways, and an obstacle course from Child’s Play Challenge Courses with “course crusher” challenges for all ages. Sustainable, green-themed art and nature gifts will also be available for purchase.

Trailside welcomes back the electric vehicle display from the nonprofit organization, New Jersey Electrical Vehicle Association. Members of the group will share their EV experiences and answer any questions.

Wild Earth Fest includes an exciting schedule of special presentations:

• Unique Creatures, at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: Learn about some of the most interesting animals from throughout the world and meet live reptiles, mammals, birds and insects up close.

• Kids in Motion, at noon and 1 p.m.: Join DJ Jo Jo Russell for interactive fun with his music and entertaining dance moves.

• Live Music from NRG Acoustic Trio Band, from noon to 4 p.m.: Enjoy their popular hits.

• The Lizard Guys, at 1:30 and 4 p.m.: Get an up-close look at live animals and learn about the fascinating world of reptiles and more.

• Trashaganza, at 2 p.m.: Enjoy a performance by the Bash the Trash Band with musical instruments made from recycled materials. Try your hand at making instruments and join the Trashaganza Musical Parade. Trashaganza is sponsored by Union County Clean Communities to raise awareness about the importance of Reuse, Reduce and Recycle.

Other activities include a rock wall climb and a giant inflatable slide. Attendees are also welcome to plant a take-home flower and make a colorful Gyotaku fish print.

Vendors and exhibitors include New Jersey Electric Vehicle Association, Toadshade Wildflower Farm, Lees Bees, Friends of the Great Swamp, Union County Bureau of Recycling and Planning, Hartshorn Arboretum, Pui and Skin, Planet B, Union County Master Gardeners, Pond Builders, 4-H Master Tree Stewards, Beadiful Bliss, Enchanted Forest, Naked Botanicals, Garden Innovations and more.

For more information about Wild Earth Fest and other upcoming programs and events at Trailside, call 908-789-3670 or visit www.ucnj.org/trailside. The Trailside Nature and Science Center is a service of the Union County Board of County Commissioners in the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation. For more recreation programs and activities, visit www.ucnj.org/parks or call 908-527-4900. For quick links to all Union County environmental programs and activities supported by the Commissioner Board, visit The Green Connection at www.ucnj.org/green-connection.