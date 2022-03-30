Westfield Rotary inducts new member

WESTFIELD, NJ — On March 1, at the organization’s regular weekly meeting, the Rotary Club of Westfield inducted a new member, Betty Spiropoulos. Spiropoulos is the branch manager of Ocean First Bank on South Avenue in Westfield. Rotary is a networking and service club for businesspeople who wish to give back to their communities.

Spiropoulos has been in banking for 30 years. She loves to help people with their financial needs and considers herself fortunate to work for Ocean First Bank, which allows her to go out into communities and volunteer in organizations. She became a member of the Livingston Sunrise Rotary in 2008 and the Newark Rotary Club in 2015. Spiropoulos has two adult children.

Last year, the Rotary Club of Westfield awarded $117,400 in college scholarships to Westfield students and donated $31,400 in community grants to local charities. The main projects for the club are helping homeless veterans and feeding the food insecure in the area. The club has many other projects, such as buying medical supplies for a clinic in Nigeria, hosting a scholar from Australia, sending aid to Ukraine and collecting used bicycles to send to developing nations. The Westfield Club has 49 members; there are 1.3 million Rotarians in 33,000 Rotary clubs in 166 countries.

The Rotary Club of Westfield meets three times per month and does one to two service projects per month. Guests are welcome. For more information visit the club’s website, www.westfieldrotary.com, or Facebook page, or email secretary Dr. Michael Hart at drmhart@yahoo.com.

Photo Courtesy of D. Michael Hart