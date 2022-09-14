Rotary Club of Westfield makes efforts to alleviate hunger

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Rotary Club of Westfield members and guests recently hosted a sandwich-making project for donation to St. Joseph Social Service Center in Elizabeth. St. Joe’s feeds 400 families in need per week.

This project was organized by Rotary Club of Westfield President Tony LaPorta and project Chairperson Raymond Kostyack. Deacon Keith Gibbons helped to arrange space at the Holy Trinity parish center to assemble the sandwiches. The deli meat and bread were purchased from Stop & Shop, which also donated to the project. Fifteen people assembled 300 sandwiches.

The Rotary Club of Westfield has been working for years to help alleviate food insecurity and hunger in Westfield and across Union County. Through the club’s “Backpack Project,” Rotary fills the weekend gap in the federally assisted National School Lunch Program by providing food to children for the weekends. Food is delivered to the schools and confidentially put into qualifying children’s backpacks on Fridays to help feed them over the weekend.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a noncontact food collection was conducted by the club for delivery to St. Joe’s and front-line workers.

The Rotary Club of Westfield meets on the first three Tuesdays of each month for lunch at noon at Limani Seafood Grill on North Avenue. Guests are welcome. For information, visit westfieldrotary.com or contact club secretary Dr. D. Michael Hart at drmhart@yahoo.com.

Photos Courtesy of Dr. D. Michael Hart