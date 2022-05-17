Creative Hands at Second Westfield Senior Citizens Housing are ‘Aging their own way’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Creative Hands of Second Westfield Senior Citizens Housing is a group of residents who knit and crochet for any need in the surrounding community. They’ve recently donated lap blankets and shawls to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway.

Donna Mancuso, who is the director of Marketing and Community Education at RWJ, said, “These knitted items will be very helpful in keeping our patients warm during chemotherapy treatments.” Hats and scarves were also donated to Raphael’s Life House Inc. in Elizabeth, benefiting the young mothers residing there. Raphael’s Life House is Covenant House New Jersey’s mother and child program, created to help homeless and pregnant young women secure a brighter, more stable future for themselves and their newborn babies.

Mauryn Austin, who is the resident adviser at Raphael’s Life House, said, “Our moms and babies send our greatest appreciation for the beautiful hats and blankets. Thank you for thinking of us.”

May is Older Americans Month, and this year’s theme is “Age My Way.” Not surprisingly, these older Americans remain active, not only in this group but in many programs and activities in their building. Many of these women join their neighbors in playing bocce and attending exercise classes, documentaries, lectures and live music performances in their building.

Second Westfield Senior Citizens Housing, 1129 Boynton Ave., Westfield, opened in October 1995. The building is a three-story, elevator-equipped building for low-income senior citizens. It meets all Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.

