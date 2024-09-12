Week Two football preview sees only five county football teams undefeated

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Week Two high school football in Union County has just as many Saturday afternoon games on tap as Friday night clashes, which doesn’t happen quite often.

There are seven games scheduled for both Friday and Saturday, as all 17 Union County football-playing schools are preparing for battle once again.

The three common games this weekend include Arthur L. Johnson High School at New Providence High School on Friday night, Sept. 13, in the first Big Central Conference-Patriot Silver Division contest for both.

The other two, also first-time division clashes for both, include Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy at Westfield High School in the American Gold Division and Summit High School at Hillside High School in the United Gold.

Five teams remain undefeated, including Elizabeth, Rahway and New Providence high schools at 2-0 and Arthur L. Johnson and Summit high schools at 1-0. Three are at 1-1, those schools being Plainfield, Linden and Hillside high schools, while nine schools are still seeking their first triumphs.

Undefeated still in Union County

Elizabeth (2-0), Rahway (2-0), New Providence (2-0), Arthur L. Johnson (1-0), Summit (1-0)

Here’s a look at Week Two games this weekend:

Friday, Sept. 13

Metuchen High School (2-0) at Abraham Clark High School (0-2): Metuchen started with home wins against Middlesex and South River high schools, while Roselle lost to Delran and Spotswood high schools at home. This is the first Patriot Silver Division game for both.

Rahway High School (2-0) at Old Perth Amboy High School (1-1): Rahway seeks its second 3-0 start in its last three seasons. The Indians have so far produced convincing, double-digit, home wins against Voorhees High School, 41-14, and Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, 35-7. Rahway sophomore quarterback Jaquan Robinson has thrown for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

Spotswood High School (1-1) at David Brearley High School (0-1): Spotswood is coming off a 26-20 win at Abraham Clark and this will be its third straight road game to start the season. David Brearley just played its first game on its first-time, new field turf at Ward Field in Kenilworth. David Brearley did not reach the end zone against Arthur L. Johnson in last week’s 35-2 season-opening setback, so the Bears will be hungry to score their first touchdown on their new turf this weekend.

Plainfield High School (1-1) at Woodbridge High School (2-0): Plainfield bounced back from a close 8-6 loss to East Side High School, Newark, in the Mountaineer Classic at West Orange, when the Cardinals drubbed host New Brunswick High School, 48-0. Woodbridge, guided by first-year head coach Joe Goerge, who was also the head coach at Jonathan Dayton High School and then South Brunswick High School and who led South Brunswick to a state championship, is off to a 2-0 start after two close victories. Woodbridge first won at Old Bridge High School, 36-34, and then at home against Watchung Hills Regional High School, 13-10.

Highland Park High School (1-0) at Jonathan Dayton High School (0-1): Highland Park, which won its final game last year to snap a long losing streak, began a season at 1-0 for the first time since its last winning season in 2009. The Owls won at Dunellen High School, 28-7, last weekend. Jonathan Dayton and Highland Park had a close game in Springfield last year, with the host Bulldogs coming out on top, 20-18.

New Providence High School (2-0) at Arthur L. Johnson High School (1-0): Nolan Field will be jumping for this undefeated division clash in Clark. New Providence opened with home wins against South Plainfield High School, 23-7, and a squeaker against neighborhood rival Governor Livingston High School, 13-12. Arthur L. Johnson was dominant in its 35-2 season-opening triumph at David Brearley.

Carteret High School (1-1) at Cranford High School (0-1): Carteret bounced back from a 34-0 loss at St. John Vianney High School to down Old Perth Amboy, 27-7, in its home-opener. Cranford began with a 32-14 loss at home to 1-0 Somerville High School. The Cougars, very uncharacteristic, have now lost four in a row dating back to last season.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy (2-0) at Westfield High School (0-1): Much-improved Elizabeth, sparked on offense by sophomore quarterback Arique Fleming, seeks its first 3-0 start since 2015. The Minutemen beat Linden High School, 35-28, at home and Bayonne High School, 25-6, in Hudson County. Westfield opened last weekend with a 44-17 setback at Phillipsburg High School. Westfield has a four-game winning streak against Elizabeth, victories in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The teams did not play each other in 2020. Elizabeth last beat Westfield, 12-0, in 2018 at Westfield’s Gary Kehler Football Stadium.

John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, Iselin (0-2) at Governor Livingston High School (0-2): In the United Silver Division opener for both, each seeks to win its first game after opening with consecutive setbacks. John F. Kennedy lost at home to Old Perth Amboy, 27-9, and then at Voorhees High School, 39-27. Governor Livingston lost at Lakeland High School, 35-9, and then at New Providence High School, 13-12. Governor Livingston won at John F. Kennedy, 35-0, last year, which was its third straight of three shutouts.

Summit High School (1-0) at Hillside High School (1-1): Summit scored in every quarter and on offense, defense and special teams in last weekend’s season-opening 46-7 thrashing of host Montgomery High School at Upper Tatlock Field. Senior running back-defensive back Shane Walsh scored three touchdowns, one on a run, one on a pass and one on a 66-yard punt return. After opening with a 42-20 win against Henry Snyder High School of Jersey City in the Mountaineer Classic at West Orange High School on Friday, Aug. 30, Hillside was defeated at Bernards High School, 30-14, on Friday, Sept. 6. Summit and Hillside last faced each other in 2015, with host Summit winning, 38-6.

Colonia High School (2-0) at Linden High School (1-1): Colonia will also be playing a third straight game on the road to start its season. The first two went in its favor, with wins at Sayreville 14-13 and at North Hunterdon 35-7. Linden blanked Sayreville 17-0 last weekend to even its record at 1-1.

Roselle Park High School (0-1) at South River High School (0-2): For Roselle Park, Jayden Estevez scored on an 18-yard run and then Anthony Cianfrocca ran in for two points in Roselle Park’s 42-8 season-opening loss at Middlesex High School. South River has yet to score, after falling at home to Point Pleasant Beach High School, 28-0, and then at Metuchen, 42-0.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School (0-2) at New Brunswick High School (0-2): Scotch Plains–Fanwood lost a squeaker at home to Monroe Township High School, 31-30, and were then defeated more decisively at Rahway 34-7. New Brunswick, in the same manner as fellow Middlesex County school South River, was also shut out in its first two games. New Brunswick lost at home to Freehold Borough High School, 28-0, and then again at home to Plainfield, 48-0.

Union High School (0-2) at St. Joseph High School, Metuchen (1-0): The Farmers were more competitive at Hillsborough High School, falling 21-14 after opening with a 34-0 loss at Seton Hall Preparatory School. St. Joe’s, guided by 1986 Union graduate Bill Tracy, opened with a 37-34 home triumph against Ridge High School.

