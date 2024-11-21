Wednesday Morning Club has much to offer

CRANFORD, NJ — The Wednesday Morning Club, which meets the first Wednesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave., Cranford, welcomed Karen Quigley from Bank of America on Wednesday, Nov. 6, to speak about frauds and scams with her associate, Preya Gobin, to the group. It invites everyone to upcoming events with its committees, luncheons and upcoming meetings:

• Monday, Nov. 25: book discussion at the Community Center at 1 p.m. on Gerald Durrell’s “My Family and Other Animals”;

• Thursday, Dec. 5: luncheon at Stage House, 366 Park Ave., Scotch Plains, with holiday music by the CHS Madrigals; and

• Wednesday, Jan. 8: general meeting where members discuss and display their collections at the Community Center at 10 a.m.

Photo Courtesy of the Wednesday Morning Club