Watercolor artist showcases paintings at Trailside Nature & Science Center

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites art admirers, wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers to celebrate the opening of the art exhibition, “A Glimpse into the World of Wildlife in Watercolors,” by acclaimed artist James Fiorentino, on Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Trailside Nature & Science Center.

“The serene setting of the Trailside Center offers the perfect venue to display Mr. Fiorentino’s breathtaking portraits of wildlife,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “The watercolor paintings displayed around Trailside’s towering 34-foot American beech tree exhibit truly brings amazing wildlife alive and helps visitors connect with the beauty of nature.”

The artwork will be displayed at Trailside Nature & Science Center, located in the Watchung Reservation, 452 New Providence Road, Mountainside, from Thursday, May 9, through Sunday, June 23. Aside from special programs and events, Trailside welcomes all visitors free of charge every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Mondays and major holidays. Interested residents should RSVP at [email protected]. Attendees must be age 18 or older.

Fiorentino, born in 1977, is an American artist who currently resides in Hunterdon County. A master in watercolor, his works of art have been internationally recognized. His professional career taking off while still in high school, Fiorentino became the youngest artist ever featured in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for his likeness of Reggie Jackson. In 1998, he became the youngest artist to be inducted into the prestigious New York Society of Illustrators, along with such artists as Norman Rockwell and Andrew Wyeth.

His works which include landscapes, portraits, seascapes, still lifes and animals have been showcased in museums, galleries and private collections across the globe and his story has been told on national television and in the pages of magazines, books and newspapers. His evocative artwork inspires viewers through his life-like depictions of rare wildlife in their natural surroundings. His paintings truly bring wildlife to life on paper and his art helps to educate and engage viewers about the precipitous declines that many of these wildlife species have endured. Fiorentino’s work has won numerous awards and can be seen nationally in books, magazines and on trading cards. Fiorentino is also a trustee of the Raptor Trust of New Jersey and the D & R Greenway Land Trust.

For more information about upcoming programs and events at Trailside, visit http://www.ucnj.org/trailside or call 908-789-3670. For quick links to all Union County environmental programs and activities, visit the Green Connection at http://www.ucnj.org/green-connection. For more information about activities and programs of the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation visit online at www.ucnj.org/parks, email [email protected], or call 908-527-4900.