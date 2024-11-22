Volunteers sort and bag socks for the needy at ‘Sock Hop’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — First Presbyterian Church of Cranford recently invited the community to a Sock Hop. They played 1950s rock and roll music, as volunteers of all ages sorted and bagged more than 2,000 pairs of socks into bundles for distribution.

The donated socks went to Cranford–Elmora Soup Kitchen, a mission of the church, and other local organizations that support the homeless and vulnerable such as Cranford Family Care, Elizabethport Presbyterian Center, Rahway Food for Friends, Family Promise Union County and El Centro Hispanoamericano in Plainfield.

Laura Simone is an elder at the church who also works on public relations and the outreach team. She said they wanted to invite people in the church to do something good for the homeless. “Everyone’s having a blast,” she said.

Church members donated homemade baked goods such as cookies and brownies to collect additional money. “We decided to add to the volunteer effort,” said Amy Aaroe.

Carlos, 15, was playing compact discs that the church gave him. He played Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Sam Cook, and a Best of the ’50s and ’60s disc.

Members Nancy Harrison and Martha Dreyer were dancing to the music of Elvis Presley. Harrison said they dance well together because they have been friends since the age of 14.

Church member Karen Cassidy called the event “remarkable” and added, “The soup kitchen is a wonderful mission.”

Member Karen Bruno said, “We like to run events and bring the community in and give help to people who are struggling to keep warm in the winter.”

Mike Kent, who is also a member, said, “I love volunteering at the church. I’m meeting new people from the community.”

Eileen Tencza is not a member of the church, but she wanted to do her part for the community. “I’ve been here for bake sales. The timing worked to be here,” she said.

Brayden and Zach, both 9, said they both felt good about helping people in need. Zach said he liked “giving them socks so they have socks to keep their feet warm and they don’t freeze.”

David Morales said, “I think it’s great to volunteer during this festive season.” Morales is a personal trainer at Active Life Fitness – one of the locations that had a sock donation bin. “It’s a great idea to come on Sunday and help out.”

Jennifer Ramirez added, “I thought it was a nice idea.”

Lynn Fitzpatrick was there with her granddaughters, Haley and Harper, both 9. “They like to help out,” said Fitzpatrick.

Sue Ferraro said, “I am loving that the community is so caring for those who don’t have it.”

David Lionetti said, “These socks are going to people who need them when it gets cold. I’m here with my family. I love that there’s other people here volunteering.”

Other locations that had a sock donation bin were the Cranford Community Center, Cranford Public Library, Dreyer Farms and, of course, the First Presbyterian Church.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta