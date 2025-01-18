Vivid Stage presents a reading of ‘The Mountaintop’

SUMMIT, NJ — Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Ave. in Summit, is celebrating its 30th anniversary season, marking decades of bringing contemporary theatre to audiences in the state of New Jersey. On Sunday, Jan. 19, at 4:30 p.m., Vivid will co-sponsor a reading of Katori Hall’s play “The Mountaintop” with Interweave and Saint John’s Lutheran Church of Summit, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. The reading will take place at Saint John’s, 587 Springfield Ave., Summit. No tickets are necessary; all are welcome.

This is a gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people. Katori Hall is a Pulitzer Prize and Olivier Award-winning playwright. The play will be performed by Nicole Callender and Jamil A.C. Mangan and directed by Daria M. Sullivan.

There will be refreshments and a discussion after the performance. Attendees are invited to make a good will offering to benefit The Summit Interfaith Council Anti-Racism Committee. ARC works to dismantle racism by bringing people together to learn, engage and transform. Saint John’s Lutheran Church is wheelchair accessible. For information on any of Vivid Stage’s programs, call 908-514-9654 or visit www.vividstage.org.