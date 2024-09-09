Varsity tutors to provide live and on-demand tutoring resources for all students

UNION, NJ — The township of Union Public Schools on Wednesday, Aug. 21, announced a partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, to provide all district students with access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform at no cost to the schools, students or families.

The partnership extends from now until June 30, 2030, ensuring students, educators and parents have a rich set of academic resources for school years to come.

The comprehensive platform integrates interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces, and dynamic tutoring resources, including:

• 24/7 on-demand chat tutoring;

• on-demand essay review;

• live enrichment and remediation classes;

• SAT and ACT test prep classes;

• celebrity-led StarCourse classes;

• self study resources;

• college and career readiness resources;

• adaptive assessments and personalized learning plans; and

• recorded enrichment classes.

“The township of Union Public Schools is excited to partner with the Varsity Tutors for Schools Platform starting in the new school year,” said Isabella Scocozza, director of instruction and funded programs at township of Union Public Schools. “This is an invaluable resource for all of our students in grades kindergarten through twelfth who may need academic support and assistance. We are encouraging our students to take advantage of this on demand tutoring resource whether they wish to improve their knowledge of their academic coursework or would like to learn about a particular enrichment class or topic.”

More than 500 school districts across the country utilize the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform to supplement classroom learning and to effectively close learning gaps. When students need help with homework or are struggling to solve a problem, they can immediately chat with a tutor, 24/7, to get the help they need. Students can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study. They can also sign up for expert-led live classes and learn subjects such as geometry, middle school math, elementary school reading and more, alongside their peers.

“Varsity Tutors for Schools delivers a rich set of learning options to deploy for all students,” said Anthony Salcito, chief institutional officer at Varsity Tutors for Schools. “Our comprehensive platform access is now available to all K-12 schools at no cost, allowing them to budget for targeted intervention with best-in-class high-dosage tutoring options, including flexible implementation models that can put administrative staff, teachers, or parents at the center of the high-dosage tutoring relationship, depending on the needs of the district.”

Township of Union families can access the Varsity Tutors for School platform by visiting the Schools’ website: https://www.twpunionschools.org/. The platform is available immediately through June 2030.