Valley Road hosts its Reading Kickoff Assembly

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Monday, Sept. 30, Valley Road Elementary School hosted its Reading Kickoff Assembly. Students and staff dressed up as their favorite storybook characters as they learned about the reading program and its goals for this year, which includes completing a monthly reading log.

The program, sponsored by the PTA and organized by fifth-grade teacher Jessica Zerella, included a masked reader video where students guessed which teachers were reading The Old Woman Who Swallowed Some Books. The students then participated in a character parade around the building.

If students complete their logs, they earn a monthly incentive prize such as a free ice cream coupon or an invisible ink pen. At the end of the five-month program, the students who completed the logs will enjoy a dance party. The PTA also hosts reading events for the students throughout the school year at night.

Zerella said, “We love to see students enjoying books! By showing our learners that reading is fun for everyone at all ages we hope to continue to foster that lifelong love of reading. Our evening events are a real hit and always max out in participation. We are excited to see those reading logs roll in.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski