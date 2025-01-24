Upcoming shows are offered at Kean Stage

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Cure the winter blues with an upcoming show at Kean University.

Harry Chapin’s Great Stories Live, featuring the Chapin Family at Wilkins Theatre, on Friday, Jan. 24

Two generations of the musical Chapin Family will gather to bring the songs of Harry Chapin to life, including “Cat’s in the Cradle,” “Taxi,” “Mr. Tanner,” “Mail Order Annie,” “W•O•L•D” and “Circle.”

In the long, rich history of family groups in American Roots Music, The Chapin Family has a special place. When these singers, songwriters and extraordinary live performers come together, magic happens. Tom Chapin, Steve Chapin, Jen Chapin and The Chapin Sisters – Abigail Chapin and Lily Chapin – are all powerful musical artists who have active careers and multiple recordings, who just happen to be related and who love making music together.

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live! At Wilkins Theatre, on Thursday, Jan. 30

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live takes your family on a breathtaking tour of pre-historic Australia, where you can observe, meet and interact with amazing life-like dinosaurs and other creatures. The theatrical performance thrills and entertains kids while stimulating their imaginations in ways that connect them to their world. Brought to life by skilled puppeteers, Dinosaur Zoo is so real you may want to run and hide – but don’t!

New Orleans Songbook: A Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Production, at Enlow Recital Hall, on Sunday, Feb. 23

Revel in the soul of New Orleans and the spirit of Mardi Gras with the latest Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents concert. Led by acclaimed pianist Luther S. Allison, featuring the soulful vocals of Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs, and backed by an equally brilliant band, this concert celebrates the legendary composers and timeless songs that define the Crescent City – best known as the historic epicenter of jazz. From the pioneering sounds of Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong to the distinctive stylings of Ellis Marsalis and James Black, this celebratory evening of amazing performers is not to be missed by fans of jazz, New Orleans and great music.

Tickets for these shows and more can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at 908-737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Ave., Union, and is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of John Guth, C. Waits and of IMG Artists