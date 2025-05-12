Unplug and play: Cranford playgrounds offers outdoor activity for children to age 13

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The Summer Playgrounds program offers children a variety of fun and interesting things to do during the summer school vacation. Summer Playgrounds is a place for children to unplug and play with other children in a safe and welcoming environment where they can choose one of several activities including arts and crafts, sports, tournaments, games and much more, or just chill out doing what makes them feel happy.

“The ability to offer flexible options for summer activities to families is one of the many prides and joys of Cranford. Our Recreation and Parks Department is proud to offer programs such as this to our residents,” said Deputy Mayor and Commissioner of Recreation and Parks Paul A. Gallo.

“What I like best about the playground program is that it’s designed to be unstructured. The kids can come and organize a game of kickball, capture the flag, wiffleball; you name it. Whatever they want to do that day. If they want to do arts and crafts, great. If not, they can go on the playground, play basketball or sit and socialize. We put it in the hands of the kids to dictate what they want to do,” said Steve Robertazzi, director of Cranford Recreation and Parks Department.

Summer Playgrounds is open to children who have completed kindergarten to age 13. The program runs Monday, June 23, through Friday, Aug. 8, on Monday through Wednesday, from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., and Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon.

This year, the playground sites are Lincoln Park, Mohawk Park, Orange Avenue School and Adams Park. While, historically, Brookside Place School has been one of the locations for summer playgrounds, due to construction happening at the school this summer, Adams Park is offered as this summer’s fourth location offering a playground, basketball courts and open fields. The Recreation and Parks Departments fully intends to bring back Summer Playgrounds at Brookside once construction is completed.

In the event of inclement weather, Playgrounds are moved indoors at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave.

The program fee is $150 per child for 7 weeks or $75 per week.

Register online at Cranford Recreation Community Pass. Learn more at www.cranfordrecreation.org or call 908-709-7283.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz