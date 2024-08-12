‘Unique creatures’ are brought to Springfield Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — A blue-tongued skink, a red tail boa, a hedgehog, a skunk, a kookaburra and a snapping turtle surely are unique. And they were all the stars of the show at a recent Springfield Free Public Library event. More than 70 people were in attendance, captivated by these different, adorable creatures.

Larry Apap, owner and exhibitor of Unique Creatures LLC, hosts library programs, parties and events. His goal is to make audiences excited about these strange and wonderful creatures with whom we share the planet. His interest in animals began when he was a little child. He’d bring home all kinds of “crawly friends.” His parents tolerated,and even helped him take care of the animals.

Christine Brandenburg, head of Youth Services at the library, said, “This is the second time we’ve had Larry. He always brings super cool animals. Kids love it. It’s one of the many special programs at Springfield Library.”

Baby Mochi is a 6-month-old blue-tongued skink, the first animal Apap presented. These animals come from Australia and are very good at hiding. “When an animal has bright colors, they are warning colors,” said Apap.

Next up was a full-grown red tail boa from South America. “She can grow her whole life,” said Apap.

Bradley Brown is the name of a hedgehog he presented. “There are none in the United States,” said Apap.

Pickles is an adorable skunk. “The black and white stripes are warning colors,” said Apap. “If an animal tries to eat a skunk, he runs away. If that doesn’t stop them, he stomps. If that doesn’t work, he sprays.” Pickles was de-scented. He likes to eat meat, fruits and vegetables. He’s nocturnal and uses his claws to dig up bugs.

Dexter is a kookaburra. His famous call is the most identifiable of all birds. It resembles laughter. He eats snakes, lizards and mice.

Lafayette the snapping turtle was the last animal of the evening. These turtles live in the Mississippi River. He weighed more than 60 pounds.

All the animals featured in the program are Apap’s pets. His special themed programs include reptiles, mammals, myths, conservation and rainforest. Other animals in programs include a bunny, an owl, a spider, a rooster, a chameleon, a kinkajou, an armadillo, a chinchilla and a ball python, to name a few.

Unique Creatures is located in Midland Park. To learn more, visit https://uniquecreaturesnj.com/.

To learn more about upcoming programs at the Springfield Free Public Library, visit https://www.sfplnj.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta