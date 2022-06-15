Weichert, Realtors salutes highest achievers for 2021 in Union office

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Joe McDonald, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, has announced the highest achievers from the Union sales office, 1307 Stuyvesant Ave, for 2021.

“I would like to thank all of the Weichert sales associates in this office for their perseverance and dedication in 2021,” McDonald said. “The distinctions that have been earned reaffirm the commitment Weichert associates have to their customers and our singular focus on making each home-buying and -selling experience successful. Without their hard work, none of this would be possible.”

The following Weichert associates from the Union sales office were recognized for their accomplishments in 2021 based on sales volume:

• Christian Kreitz, Weichert, Realtors President’s Club: New Jersey Realtors 2021 Circle of Excellence Sales Award, Gold.

• Sandy Etienne, Weichert, Realtors Paramount Club, and Clint Mitchell, Weichert, Realtors Executive Club: New Jersey Realtors 2021 Circle of Excellence Sales Award, Silver.

• Camille Haynes, Weichert, Realtors Director’s Club, and Fredia McKinnie, Weichert, Realtors Director’s Club: New Jersey Realtors 2021 Circle of Excellence Sales Award, Bronze.

• Aline Carabajo, Elanne Cullars, Sonia Norville, Adetokunbo Olushoga and Andreia Resendes: Weichert, Realtors Director’s Club.

• Asia Adams, Randolfo Cruz, Maria Edmond, Sharrah Gardner, Eveliz Gonzalez, Heliene Melango, Kiyanna Patterson, Albert Sager, Antanik Thompson and Dawn Wilkins: Weichert, Realtors Million Dollar Club.

Photos Courtesy of Andrea Adams