Vehicle crashes into Union Center cafe

UNION, NJ — A minivan crashed into Van Gogh’s Ear Cafe on Stuyvesant Avenue in Union at 8:35 a.m.on Tuesday, March 21. Police said the driver hit a parked car and then crashed into the cafe’s storefront door and windows, breaking the glass. No one was injured inside the cafe. The driver, who was alone at the time of the crash, was also not injured. No charges were initially filed after the crash, which is being investigated.

Photos by Joe Ungaro and Courtesy of CBS News