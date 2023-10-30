‘UPD Fights Back Blood Drive’ sponsored in memory of Ilda Maria Lopes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — On Saturday, Oct. 21, the Union Police Department hosted its “UPD Fights Back Blood Drive.” The drive is in memory of Ilda Maria Lopes, who died from breast cancer in 2014 at the age of 60; and in honor of all lives lost and affected by breast cancer. The event took place in the Union Police Headquarters parking lot, located at 981 Caldwell Ave.

Lopes was the mother of Lt. Nuno Lopes. He fondly recalled that his mother was very involved with the church. “She always helped out, took care of three kids and grandkids,” he said. “She had four grandkids at the time of her passing. Her youngest grandson was two weeks old.” During her struggle, 28 blood transfusions in two months kept her strong and alive.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pink ribbons appear, as the impact of breast cancer is brought to the forefront of national conversation, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. At the Union Police Department, a police car was decorated with pink balloons to show their support for the cause.

Last year, 35 people signed up to donate blood during their drive. This year, 42 people were scheduled. Lopes said he was thankful to the police department for allowing this event to happen and to the Vitalant truck and their team.

Union resident Luis Bone said giving blood was for a good cause and he was more than happy to partake.

Officer David DePaz was also giving blood. He said his girlfriend had leukemia and has been in remission for approximately three years. “I was in the hospital by her side, every night, supporting her during a hard time. She’s doing well. She’s doing yearly check-ups.”

Both Bone and DePaz were also there to support Lopes’s cause.

To give blood, donor guidelines are:

To weigh at least 110 pounds.

To have identification.

To be sure to eat a meal before the blood donation.

To drink plenty of water before and after the donation.

The Union Police Department provided free Dunkin’ Donuts to participants. You do not need to know your blood type to donate blood. After donating blood for the first time, you are informed what your blood type is and other important health information.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, early detection of breast cancer is often key to successful outcomes. One in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. The NBCF suggests having a physical every year, which should include a clinical breast exam and pelvic exam. If any unusual symptoms or changes in your breasts occur before your scheduled visit, do not hesitate to contact your doctor. Your doctor might advise that you watch to see if the abnormality persists through your next menstrual period or they might recommend a diagnostic mammogram or ultrasound be done immediately.

To learn more about the National Breast Cancer Foundation, visit: www.nationalbreastcancer.org.

Visit the Union Police Department at: www.uniontownship.com/160/Police-Department.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta