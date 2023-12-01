Union’s Winter Wonderland and Holiday Village returning to Biertuempfel Park

UNION, NJ — The township of Union will be getting into the holiday spirit once more with the annual Winter Wonderland and Holiday Village at Biertuempfel Park, now a three-day event due to popular demand.

“Nothing puts the township of Union in the holiday spirit like our annual Winter Wonderland and Holiday Village,” said Mayor Manuel Figueiredo. “Everything, from the laughter to the cherished memories made, makes for a heartwarming event for the entire family.”

Winter Wonderland and Holiday Village will be at Biertuempfel Park, 1300 Winslow Ave., Union, on the following days:

• Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 9 p.m.;

• Saturday, Dec. 2, from 3 to 9 p.m.; and

• Sunday, Dec. 3, from noon to 4 p.m.

This event will feature holiday craft vendors, food trucks, live music, a beer garden, roaming holiday characters, pictures with Santa and a 360 photo booth. There will also be a number of child-friendly activities available such as ice skating and curling, carnival games, inflatables, a puppet show and a cookie decorating activity. This year’s events will also feature a holiday tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2; and a sensory-friendly tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 3, sponsored by the township of Union Disabilities and Mental Health Committee.

For more information on this event, as well as vendor registration, visit uniontownship.com or visit social media @TWPUnionNJ.

Photo Courtesy of Santiago Grajales