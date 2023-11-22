Union students create Thanksgiving cards in gratitude for scholarships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Numerous students benefiting from the archdiocese of Newark’s “We Are Living Stones” Catholic Tuition Assistance Program showed their gratitude recently by sending handmade Thanksgiving cards and well wishes to Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark.

The K-8 students — whose families received $1,500 in partial tuition assistance scholarships to attend archdiocesan Catholic schools in Newark, Jersey City, East Orange, Union and Fairview — created colorful cards featuring Thanksgiving- and fall-themed drawings with handwritten notes of appreciation. Some messages expressed the students’ favorite aspects of school, while others wished Tobin and his family a blessed holiday. All shared one common theme, however — every child appreciated the chance to pursue a Catholic education.

Messages from students from Union included the following:

• “Thank you for helping me attend St. Michael. My family and I really needed your help and support. My sister and I really love our school. My favorite thing about school is the friendships I made throughout my years … I will continue to pray for you and all those who have helped many kids like me attend their favorite school. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving.” – Henri, grade five

• “Thank you for being a kind and generous soul and a beautiful spirit in a world where we could use more people just like you. Thanks for everything you have done and for all that you continue to do.” – Nayla, grade five

• “I can’t begin to thank you enough for your generosity toward my scholarship. My family and I appreciate this chance to get a solid Catholic education. May God bless you.” – Matthew, grade eight

• “Thanks for helping our family. My two brothers and one sister are attending St. Michael because of your generosity. May God bless your kindness. We love you!” – Carlos, grade two

• “Happy Thanksgiving! When I grow up, I want to be a priest. God is good.” – Santiago

The “We Are Living Stones” Catholic Tuition Assistance Program is a needs-based tuition assistance initiative funded by the Archdiocese and facilitated through the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children. SFIC scholarships are made possible by the generous contributions of donors who wish to invest in the future of economically disadvantaged children living in neighboring communities. To donate or learn more about SFIC, visit www.sficnj.org.

Photos Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark/Sean Quinn