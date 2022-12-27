Union National Guard soldier receives new rank, new responsibilities

LATHAM, NY — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Farley Joseph from Union, assigned to the 1156th Engineer Co., received a promotion on Monday, Aug. 8, to the rank of sergeant.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.