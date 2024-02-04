Union Municipal Band to perform winter concert

UNION, NJ — The Union Municipal Band, with the direction of Howard Toplansky, will present a winter concert on Monday evening, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m., at Hannah Caldwell School auditorium, 1120 Commerce Ave., Union. Admission is free and the public is cordially invited to attend.

Some of the selections will include “Greensleeves,” “Sonata for Winds,” “Wine, Women and Song,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” and many other fine musical selections.

The band would like to invite musicians, including High School students from Union and the surrounding communities to join the group. If you are interested, call the Recreation Department at 908-686-4200.