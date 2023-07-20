Union Farmers’ Market keeps Thursdays fresh and fun

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — IT’S A PARTY! — The Union Farmers’ Market is much more than just fresh fruits and vegetables. Beyond all the local produce, UFM also features delicious baked goods, herbs and jams, teas, hot sauce, desserts, artisan creams, homemade soaps, mini-beer garden for the adults, bounce house for the kids and, of course, lots of multi-cultural themed food trucks. The market is now located within the Biertuempfel Park parking lot and kicks off at 1 p.m. every Thursday through Halloween.

For additional information and a complete list of all the participating

vendors, check out: uniontwpfarmersmarket.com.