Union County releases unofficial primary results

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County clerk Joanne Rajoppi has released the unofficial results, as of Friday, June 9, regarding Union County races in the primary election on Tuesday, June 6, with 100% of the districts reporting. All 434 districts have reported in Union County. According to the Union County Clerk’s Office, of the 337,479 registered voters, 33,482 ballots were cast, or 9.92% of registered voters.

State Senate

For the Democrat candidate for state senator, 20th Legislative District, Joseph Cryan defeated Angela Alvey-Wimbush, 6,654 votes to 2,364 votes, or 73.56% to 26.313%, with 28 write-in votes, for a total of 9,046 votes.

For the Democratic candidate for state senator, 21st Legislative District, Matt Marino, running unopposed, garnered 4,454 votes, or 99.51%, with 22 write-in votes, for a total of 4,476 votes.

For the Democratic candidate for state senator, 22nd Legislative District, Nicholas P. Scutari, running unopposed, garnered 9,175 votes, or 99.46%, with 50 write-in votes, for a total of 9,225 votes.

For the Democratic candidate for state senator, 28th Legislative District, Renee C. Burgess, running unopposed, garnered 1,395 votes or 99.71%, with four write-in votes, for a total of 1,399 votes.

For the Republican candidate for state senator, 20th Legislative District, Carmen Bucco, running unopposed, garnered 995 votes or 98.13%, with 19 write-in votes, for a total of 1,014 votes.

For the Republican candidate for state senator, 21st Legislative District, Jon Bramnick, running unopposed, garnered 3,285 votes or 99.27%, with 24 write-in votes, for a total of 3,309 votes.

For the Republican candidate for state senator, 22nd Legislative District, William H. Michelson, running unopposed, garnered 2,162 votes or 98.68%, with 29 write-in votes, for a total of 2,191 votes.

There is no Republican candidate for state senator, 28th Legislative District, with 14 write-in votes.

General Assembly

For the two Democratic candidate seats for the General Assembly, 20th Legislative District, Annette Quijano and Reginald W. Atkins garnered 6,860 and 6,564 votes, respectively, or 38.92% and 37.24%, to defeat Charles E. Mitchell Sr. and Myrlene M.A. Thelot, who garnered 2,072 and 2,092 votes, respectively, or 11.76% and 11.87%, with 38 write-in votes, for a total of 17,626 votes.

For the two Democratic candidate seats for the General Assembly, 21st Legislative District, Elizabeth Graner and Chris Weber, running unopposed, garnered 4,417 and 4,356 votes, respectively, or 50.17% and 49.48%, with 31 write-in votes, for a total of 8,804 votes.

For the two Democratic candidate seats for the General Assembly, 22nd Legislative District, James J. Kennedy and Linda S. Carter, running unopposed, garnered 8,887 and 9,238 votes, respectively, or 48.85% and 50.78%, with 67 write-in votes, for a total of 18,192 votes.

For the two Democratic candidate seats for the General Assembly, 28th Legislative District, Cleopatra G. Tucker and Garnet R. Hall, who garnered 1,274 and 1,287 votes, respectively, or 47.13% and 47.61%, defeated Frank E. McGehee, who garnered 138 votes or 5.11%, with four write-in votes, for a total of 2,703 votes.

For the two Republican candidate seats for General Assembly, 20th Legislative District, Ramon Hernandez, running unopposed, garnered 980 votes or 95.80%, with 43 write-in votes, for a total of 1,023 votes.

For the two Republican candidate seats for General Assembly, 21st Legislative District, Nancy F. Munoz and Michele Matsikoudis, running unopposed, garnered 3,220 and 3,204 votes, respectively, or 49.85% and 49.61%, with 35 write-in votes, for a total of 6,459 votes.

For the two Republican candidate seats for General Assembly, 22nd Legislative District, Lisa M. Fabrizio and Patricia C. Quattrocchi, running unopposed, garnered 2,139 and 2,095 votes, respectively, or 50.09% and 49.06%, with 36 write-in votes, for a total of 4,270 votes.

For the two Republican candidate seats for General Assembly, 28th Legislative District, Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti, running unopposed, garnered 62 and 54 votes, respectively, or 51.24% and 44.63%, with five write-in votes, for a total of 121 votes.

Sheriff

For the Democratic candidate for sheriff, Peter Corvelli, running unopposed, garnered 21,983 votes or 99.51%, with 108 write-in votes, for a total of 22,091 votes.

For the Republican candidate for sheriff, Gerardo Jerry Napolitano, running unopposed, garnered 6,437 votes or 99.2%, with 52 write-in votes, for a total of 6,489 votes.

Board of Commissioners

For the three Democratic candidates for the Board of County Commissioners, Lourdes Leon, Joseph C. Bodek and Michele S. Delisfort garnered 18,469, 17,676 and 18,129 votes, respectively, or 26.22%, 25.09% and 25.74%, defeating Travis Amaker, LaTysha Gaines and Janet Vera Reynolds, who garnered 4,716, 5,916 and 5,379 votes, respectively, or 6.7%, 8.4% and 7.64%, with 153 write-in votes, for a total of 70,438 votes.

For the three Republican candidates for the Board of County Commissioners, Carlos Santos, Brian Johdos and Cathy Jakositz, running unopposed, garnered 6,307, 6,237 and 6,231 votes, respectively, or 33.38%, 33.01% and 32.97%, with 122 write-in votes, for a total of 18,897 votes.

Cranford Township Committee

For the two Democratic candidates for the Cranford Township Committee, Brian Andrews and Jason Gareis, running unopposed, garnered 981 and 987 votes, respectively, or 48.9% and 49.2%, with 38 write-in votes, for a total of 2,006 votes.

For the two Republican candidates for the Cranford Township Committee, Michael Petrucci and Deidre Koczur, running unopposed, garnered 572 and 564 votes, respectively, or 50.22% and 49.52%, with three write-in votes, for a total of 1,139 votes.

Kenilworth mayor

For the Democratic candidate for Kenilworth mayor, Linda Karlovitch, running unopposed, garnered 244 votes or 99.59%, with one write-in vote, for a total of 245 votes.

For the Republican candidate for Kenilworth mayor, Scott Pentz, running unopposed, garnered 125 votes or 99.21%, with one write-in vote, for a total of 126 votes.

Kenilworth Borough Council

For the two Democratic candidates for Kenilworth Borough Council, Toni Giordano Picerno and Patrick Boyle, running unopposed, garnered 240 and 233 votes, respectively, or 50% and 48.54%, with seven write-in votes, for a total of 480 votes.

For the two Republican candidates for Kenilworth Borough Council, Douglas G. Piper and Fred M. Pugliese, running unopposed, garnered 116 and 127 votes, respectively, or 47.35% and 51.84%, with two write-in votes, for a total of 245 votes.

Linden City Council

For the Democratic candidate for Linden Council, 4th Ward, Alfred D. Mohammed, running unopposed, garnered 229 votes or 98.28%, with four write-in votes, for a total of 233 votes.

For the Democratic candidate for Linden Council, 6th Ward, John Francis Roman, running unopposed, garnered 140 votes or 99.29%, with one write-in vote, for a total of 141 votes.

For the Democratic candidate for Linden Council, 8th Ward, Mark Armstead defeated Garnett Blaine, 299 votes to 145 votes, or 67.34% to 32.66%, for a total of 444 votes.

For the Democratic candidate for Linden Council, 10th Ward, Christine Hudak, running unopposed, garnered 174 votes or 100%.

There were no Republican candidates for the Linden Council, 4th, 6th, 8th and 10th Wards, with two write-in votes for each of the 8th and 10th Wards.

Mountainside mayor

There were no Democratic candidates for Mountainside mayor, with 10 write-in votes.

For the Republican candidate for Mountainside mayor, Paul N. Mirabelli, running unopposed, garnered 252 votes or 99.6%, with one write-in vote, for a total of 253 votes.

Mountainside Borough Council

There were no Democratic candidates for Mountainside Council, with three write-in votes.

For the two Republican candidates for Mountainside Council, Deanna Andre and Steven Matejek, running unopposed, garnered 236 and 244 votes, respectively, or 49.17% and 50.93%, for a total of 480 votes.

Roselle mayor

For the Democratic candidate for Roselle mayor, Donald Shaw defeated Jamel C. Holley, 1,456 votes to 1,386 votes, respectively, or 51% to 48.55%, with 13 write-in votes, for a total of 2,855 votes.

There was no Republican candidate for Roselle mayor, with 13 write-in votes.

Roselle Borough Council

For the Democratic candidate for Roselle Council, 1st Ward, Isabel Sousa garnered 236 votes or 48.86% to defeat Stanley Cunningham and Richard Villeda, who garnered 162 votes and 83 votes, respectively, or 33.54% and 17.18%, with two write-in votes, for a total of 483 voters.

For the Democratic candidate for Roselle Council, 3rd Ward, Cynthia Johnson defeated Delia Ware-Tibbs, 313 votes to 238 votes, or 56.7% to 43.12%, with one write-in vote, for a total of 552 votes.

There was no Republican candidate for Roselle Council, 1st Ward, with four write-in votes.

There was no Republican candidate for Roselle Council 3rd Ward, with one write-in vote.

Roselle Park Borough Council

For the Democratic candidate for Roselle Park Council, member-at-large, Joseph Signorello Jr., running unopposed, garnered 357 votes or 98.62%, with five write-in votes, for a total of 362 votes.

For the Democratic candidate for Roselle Park Council, 1st Ward, Gregory Johnson, running unopposed, garnered 82 votes or 100%.

For the Republican candidate for Roselle Park Council, member-at-large, Jodi P. Bellomo, running unopposed, garnered 178 votes or 98.89%, with two write-in votes, for a total of 180 votes.

For the Republican candidate for Roselle Park Council, 1st Ward, Mariann Brenner, running unopposed, garnered 35 votes or 97.22%, with one write-in vote, for a total of 36 votes.

Springfield Township Committee

For the Democratic candidate for Springfield Township Committee, Christopher Capodice, running unopposed, garnered 658 votes or 99.4%, with four write-in votes, for a total of 662 votes.

For the Republican candidate for Springfield Township Committee, Joan M. Karpf, running unopposed, garnered 309 votes or 99.68%, with one write-in vote, for a total of 310 votes.

Summit mayor

For the Democratic candidate for Summit mayor, David Naidu, running unopposed, garnered 1,218 votes or 98.62%, with 17 write-in votes, for a total of 1,235 votes.

For the Republican candidate for Summit mayor, Elizabeth Fagan, running unopposed, garnered 841 votes or 99.06%, with eight write-in votes, for a total of 849 votes.

Summit City Council

For the Democratic candidate for Summit City Council, member-at-large, Jaime Levine, running unopposed, garnered 1,212 votes or 99.26%, with nine write-in votes, for a total of 1,221 votes.

For the Democratic candidate for Summit City Council, 1st Ward, Diego Hoic, running unopposed, garnered 586 votes or 98.99%, with six write-in votes, for a total of 592 votes.

For the Democratic candidate for Summit City Council, 2nd Ward, Claire Toth, running unopposed, garnered 624 votes or 99.36%, with four write-in votes, for a total of 628 votes.

For the Republican candidate for Summit City Council, member at large, Kevin D. Smallwood, running unopposed, garnered 840 votes or 99.53%, with four write-in votes, for a total of 844 votes.

For the Republican candidate for Summit City Council, 1st Ward,

Robert F. “Bob” Pawlowski, running unopposed, garnered 424 votes or 99.76%, with one write-in vote, for a total of 425 votes.

For the Republican candidate for Summit City Council, 2nd Ward, Jamel Boyer, running unopposed, garnered 412 votes or 99.04%, with four write-in votes, for a total of 416 votes.

Union Township Committee

For the Democratic candidate for Union Township Committee, Joseph M. Florio, running unopposed, garnered 2,583 votes or 99%, with 26 write-in votes, for a total of 2,609 votes.

For the Republican candidate for Union Township Committee, David J. Fitzpatrick, running unopposed, garnered 407 votes or 98.79%, with five write-in votes, for a total of 412 votes.