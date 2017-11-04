UNION FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Sydnie Bogan, Junior, Girls’ Field Hockey

‘Sydnie Bogan is a junior at Union High School who is the starting goalie for

the Union varsity field hockey team. Sydnie is a student-athlete that excels on and off the field. Besides her excellent grades, she is also a pleasure to have in the classroom. In the cage this season she has 205 saves thus far, most in the county, and 12th in the state. She is also one of the team captains, who leads by example and is always willing to lend a helping hand to any of her teammates.’

— Union field hockey head coach Adriane Daminao

How did you get into field hockey?

I started playing field hockey when I was in seventh grade. Before middle school I had never heard of field hockey. So when my friend brought me to the meeting, I thought the sport was interesting and I’ve been in love with the game ever since.

What made you want to play in goal?

My first year playing I was a defender, but the next year, the goalie was going to high school so the coach thought it would be a good idea to put me in the cage, and from then on I’ve been a goalie.

Ever get the opportunity/urge to go forward?

No, I have never gotten the opportunity to change my position. I love being a goalie and in the cage and there’s no place I’d rather be.

Your coach says you’re a good student, what subject do you like best?

My favorite subjects are English and social studies. I love getting the chance to read a new book and learn different things.

What do you do for relaxation?

For relaxation I do many things. If I’m having a bad day I either eat ice cream and put on a romance movie or I blast music and have my own dance party.

How do you balance your studies and sports?

Many would say that it’s hard balancing sports and school, but it’s not that bad.

I get most of my homework done during lunch or any free period that I have and

the rest I’ll either do at home or during study hall.

What non-sports skills do you feel you’ve learned from being on the team?

From being on this team I’ve learned leadership skills. This is my first year as a varsity captain and I find myself taking charge in different situations and always trying to figure out a solution to a problem.

Do you follow the Olympic/national team?

No, I do not follow the Olympic team or nation team, but I would love to play for the U.S. Olympic team one day.

What other activities are you involved/interested in?

I also play softball. I’ve been playing for both the rec team and school team since I was in third grade. The thing is, though, softball isn’t like field hockey. In field hockey, after the second quarter it’s all about who wants it the most, because even if your down by five, if you play your heart out you could be up by six at the end of the game, and that thrill that you get once you step on the field is the best feeling ever.